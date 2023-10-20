Over the past few days, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has repeatedly reiterated his position in favor of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Petro, in office since 2022, called for respect for UN resolutions and the need for a “two-state” solution.

Petro’s positions were not digested by the Israeli government. Israel’s ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan accused the Colombian president, the first left-wing governor in the country’s history, of fomenting anti-Semitism and hostility towards the Israeli people.

The disputes on social networks resulted in a diplomatic crisis on October 15: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen declared the suspension with immediate effect of all exports of Israeli weapons and security materials to Colombia.

Petro’s response, no stranger to opening breaches of international tension via platform X, was not long in coming. The Colombian president declared: «If diplomatic relations with Israel need to be suspended, we will suspend them. We do not support genocide.”

Furthermore, he recalled how several generals of the Israeli army were responsible for the formation of some of the most brutal paramilitary militias in the Colombian internal conflict that has been ongoing for almost sixty years, reiterating how Israeli international military policy cannot be taken as a model to build a peace.

Specifically, Petro referred to two figures who tell the complex historical entanglements between Colombia and Israel, and the disturbing influences of the Mossad in South America: Colonel Yair Klein and General Rafael Eitan.

To understand the weight of the two Israeli soldiers in Colombian history we need to take a step back: from the Second World War to the 1980s, Colombia has historically taken sides in international forums in favor of Palestinian claims.

Since the 1990s, however, relations between Colombia and Israel have consolidated, in the perspective of an “Atlantic” economic-military alliance against the dissident armed groups of the respective regions.

In an intervention triangulated by the United States with the impetus of the so-called “Plan Colombia”, Israel has become one of the main suppliers of weapons to the Colombian army in its fight against the FARC, ELN and PLA guerrillas.

At the same time, some of the major commanders of the Israeli army were involved in the training of paramilitary groups formed to carry out the dirty war against the communist guerrilla groups, parallel to that of the national army. This is the case of Rafael Eitan, commander of the Israeli armed forces from 1978 to 1982, then Mossad agent and Zionist conservative politician, in favor of the “final solution” for the Palestinians.

Eitan arrived in Colombia in 1987 as an advisor to President Barco, to whom he proposed, according to various sources and journalistic reports, another final solution: the extermination of the members of the Unión Patriótica party.

Unión Patriótica was a political formation made up of former guerrillas who had returned their weapons in 1984, as part of one of the first peace processes in recent Colombian history.

The peace project foundered precisely under the Barco Government, during which the violent repression of the Unión Patriótica project led to the killing of 1,163 members of the party and the disappearance of another 123, in an unprecedented political persecution and with little possibility of comparison to international level.

The extermination of the Unión Patriótica is a particularly sensitive historical issue for President Petro, who in those very years was preparing to abandon the insurgent armed group of M-19 to start his own political career.

This event began one of the most violent seasons in contemporary Colombian history: that of paramilitarism and self-defense groups, formed by some of the most important soldiers of the Israeli army. This is the case of Yair Klein, Israeli lieutenant colonel, later founder of the Spearhead mercenary company, tasked with forming paramilitary militias in Africa and Latin America.

Klein arrived in Colombia in the 1980s to militarily prepare several armed counter-insurgency groups with the aim of destroying the FARC guerrillas. The result was the disastrous consolidation of the Self-Defense groups (Auc), who were responsible for brutal massacres of farmers and the extermination of thousands of “false positives”: farmers killed and then dressed as guerrillas, victims of what Petro recently defined «Colombian Auschwitz».

But that’s not all: according to a BBC report, in the same years Klein’s company militarily prepared the army of the Medellin Cartel, the most important mafia structure in cocaine trafficking worldwide: Pablo Escobar and Gacha’s men learned from Klein’s Israeli militias different military strategies, including forms of production and activation of remote-controlled bombs.

In 2001 the Colombian Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant for Klein, sentenced to 10 years in prison for “training and training in terrorist military tactics, techniques and procedures”, with the aggravating circumstance of criminal conspiracy. Arrested in Moscow in 2007, Klein was however able to return to Israel. Since that time, every extradition request to Colombia has been denied by the Israeli government.

Klein has recently begun to collaborate remotely with the Colombian justice system, declaring that among the financiers of his militias was Álvaro Uribe, president of Colombia from 2002 to 2010. In the opaque trajectories of contemporary Colombian political history, the multiple international interferences have favored a radicalization of violence and the phenomenon of paramilitarism, for whose brutal consolidation figures such as the Israeli soldiers Yair Klein and Rafael Eitan were, certainly, co-responsible.