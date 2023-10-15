Suara.com – Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid were spotted together on a weekly evening watching the Mahalini concert. Their togetherness also makes the public smile themselves with the attitude of the two of them who look like they are having fun singing together.

Even though the two of them do not share their moments on their respective social media, videos of Tariq and Aaliyah Massaid together are still widely spread. Especially videos uploaded by Tariq and Aaliyah fan TikTok accounts.

Like the upload from the TikTok account @Aalthor which shows the moment Tariq continues to be next to Aaliyah. Even until the concert was over, Atta Halilintar’s younger brother was seen protecting Aaliyah from the camera attention of other spectators.

Tariq Halilintar is also considered to be increasingly in love with Reza Artamevia’s child, because he is willing to take the time to accompany Aaliyah even though he is busy with family events on the same day.

Also read: Code for Tariq Halilintar, Aaliyah Massaid: I want to get married young

“Ugh, watching the concert together, cool, brother, family first, keep accompanying me,” wrote the account in the upload caption, quoted on Sunday (15/10/2023).

Netizens who commented were also surprised by the alacrity of Tariq Halilintar who still took the time to accompany him to watch the concert, even though that day he also had to attend his brother’s proposal event with his extended family.

The attitude of Tariq and Aaliyah Massaid in not showing off their togetherness on their respective social media is also considered classy.

“Confused to see their stories… one ate wasabi, the other got together with the family… oh, you know they’re together… what’s wrong with Aalthor,” commented @Marxxxx.

“MasyaAllah… a classy potential partner,” said @Nadxx.

Also read: 2023 TikTok Awards incident, Fuji did not shake hands with Aaliyah Massaid

“Now where there is Thoriq there is also Aliyah,” said @sinxxx.

“I was touched when I saw it…you really are,” said @chixxx.

This is not the first time that Tariq and Aaliyah were caught watching a concert together. At the end of last September, Tariq even attended a concert by Reza Artamevia, who is Aaliyah’s mother. The 24 year old man was also introduced to Reza’s mother and Aaliyah Massaid’s grandmother, Endang Sri Wahyuni.