Marvel will launch a new comic series and bring back Thanos with one of his most powerful weapons.

Having been out of the picture in Marvel stories for some time, Thanos will finally return to the pages of comics with a new limited comic series, in which he will face a new and improved version of the Illuminati, in order to recover something he has lost.

To confront this organization, the villain will return to Earth and, of course, will bring with him an arsenal of extremely powerful weapons, including one in particular that turns out to be one of the most iconic and outstanding of the character: his armed throne.

The preview for the upcoming first volume of the Thanos comic series, written by Christopher Cantwell and illustrated by Luca Pizarri, shows the Mad Titan using his distinctive throne againheading towards the Earth and being on its way to collide with it.

Thanos will use his armored throne again in his return to Marvel canon

Throughout his various appearances and participations in Marvel stories, Thanos has used hundreds of extremely powerful weapons to carry out his evil plans of destruction, with his most memorable artifacts being the Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones, which he used to eliminate half of the universe’s population.

Another of those powerful weapons that Thanos has used on several occasions is nothing more and nothing less than his armed thronewith which he can teleport, travel to space, having an offensive and attack arsenal, and even produce powerful energy explosions.

In the preview of issue #1 of the upcoming Thanos comic, shared by Looper, you can see how Thanos’ ship is in space, and approaches Earth, shooting an energy beam at the planet, with the which makes its way into the atmosphere, later approaching the Earth on his throne.

According to the synopsis of this comic series, Thanos is searching for something he lost.and, while the Illuminati try to stop him, he must fight and defend himself using his heaviest and most powerful artillery to be able to accomplish his mission.

Of course, it was the Illuminati themselves who hid that something that Thanos is looking for and that, although it is not known exactly what it is, apparently it must be something importantso that Thanos is personally searching for him on Earth, and to do so he is using his powerful throne once again in the Marvel Universe.

The Thanos comic preview does not reveal any more details regarding the story, so we just have to wait until this next series is released, the November 8 of this year 2023and show Thanos using one of his weapons and powers technically forgotten in the Marvel Universe, which will allow him to face the new faction of the Illuminati while they try to prevent the Mad Titan from getting that something he is looking for.

