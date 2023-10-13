Loki’s second season features a move much worse than Thanos’ Blip.



The well-known “Blip” caused by Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the film Avengers: Infinity War, could become probably the most notable event in the history of the Marvel Universe, when eliminate half of the entire universal population randomly, in order to create a “balance” and improve the life of the other half that survived.

Although this event has been one of the most iconic, and at the same time most regrettable, in the UCM, in the second season of the Loki series Marvel has presented a movement that in a certain way resembles Thanos’ evil plan, but on a much larger scale.

And season two of Loki, although it has only released two episodes, has presented a genocidal act much worse than the one carried out by Thanos, eliminating entire realities and billions of lives in the process. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for episode #2 of the second season of Loki.

Loki’s second season has featured a move much worse than Thanos’ Blip

Released on October 5 of this year 2023, the long-awaited second season of Loki has released, so far, only two episodes that, fortunately, have been well received by fans.

Likewise, with only two episodes, the series has already been able to show a quite chaotic and shocking event, by presenting a plan much worse than the one Thanos carried out in the Infinity Sagaby using the Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the universe.

The second episode of Loki season 2 features the General Dox carrying out his plan to “fix” the multiversal disaster which was caused by Sylvie when she killed He Who Remains at the end of the series’ first season.

To achieve this, Dox leads a rebel group of AVT hunters with whom he plans to destroy all branches that destabilize the Sacred Timeline, placing bombs on countless branches, destroying them and everything in them in a matter of minutes; all with the excuse that it is for a “greater good.”

Although this rebel faction of the AVT is stopped by Loki, Mobius and Sylvie, by the time they do so they have already been several of the timeline branches destroyed by then.

This plan turns out to be much worse than what Thanos did, because, while the Mad Titan was trying to eliminate half of the universe for the good and survival of the other remaining half, Dox and his faction have bombed various branches, of which each one represented an entire universe, with billions and billions of lives on every planet and every reality. This far exceeds the scale of Thanos’ snap in the Infinity Saga, as they have wiped out 100% of existence in several universes.

While it cannot be denied that both plans have been highly questionable and wrong, The magnitude of Dox’s plan in season 2 of Loki is unimaginable compared to the Blip made by Thanos, as it has ended many more lives than the Mad Titan in Infinity War.

