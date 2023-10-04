Attention Marvel fans! The iconic villain, Thanos, is back on Earth and will face a powerful team.

SPOILERS for the comic Thanos #1, written by Christopher Cantwell and with art by Luca Pizarri. In this new Marvel series, readers will be immersed in an action-packed story that puts the Mad Titan at the center of the plot, as he prepares for a mysterious mission that will trigger a showdown with some of Earth’s most powerful heroes. .

One of the most iconic and dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe, Thanos has long been a constant threat to the world’s most powerful heroes. From his attempt to acquire the Infinity Stones to his machinations against the Eternals, Thanos has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. In his new adventure, the purple villain is back on Earth, a place that has been the object of his interest on multiple occasions.

What is the story about?

Thanos from Marvel

The plot of Thanos #1 centers on a mysterious event involving what appears to be a black hole and a new unnamed character who works at a convenience store. This character witnesses a shocking event related to the Mad Titan, which puts him on the heroes’ radar. The story shows the villain emerging in space near Earth and firing an energy beam at the planet, marking his return and triggering alarm among the heroes.

To face this new threat, a new team of the Illuminati is formed, a secret group of Marvel heroes dedicated to confronting the most dangerous threats in the universe. The new Illuminati include Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Reed Richards, Emma Frost, and Blue Marvel. These characters, with formidable abilities and powers, come together to discover what Thanos is looking for and stop him at all costs.

Illuminati vs Thanos

This return to comics is an important event.

It must be remembered that Thanos has been relatively absent in recent Marvel stories. The series promises to offer a fresh take on the iconic villain and establish him as a formidable threat once again in the universe.

Additionally, the new Illuminati features a powerful and diverse lineup, with heroes of different abilities and backgrounds united by a common goal: stopping Thanos. This team promises exciting dynamics and challenges that will test your wits and powers.

Thanos #1 will go on sale on October 9, 2023.