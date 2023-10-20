The powerful Thanos arrives on Earth, but things will not be easy for him because he will face the Hulk with his fists.

Thanos and Hulk, two of the most impressive forces in the Marvel Universe, are about to collide in an epic showdown. The Mad Titan’s physiology and power make him a formidable villain, while the Hulk has proven time and time again to be unstoppable in his strength. Now, in the long-awaited limited series, this cosmic villain returns to Earth in search of the personification of Death, and the story takes an unexpected turn.

Screenwriter Christopher Cantwell, known for his work on Doctor Doom, reveals that Thanos will be driven by his emotions in this new plot. Since he arrives on Earth with the mission of finding Death, the object of his desire. In this quest, he faces off against the New Illuminati, an updated version of Marvel’s secret team, in an attempt to track down Death before him.

The plot becomes more human and emotional, exploring unprecedented facets of the Mad Titan.

In a preview of Thanos #2, the New Illuminati calls on the Hulk to confront the cosmic villain. Although it was precisely this team (with other members) who once exiled the Hulk for considering him dangerous. But the severity of Thanos’ threat forces the heroes to seek his help. The villain’s sheer determination in his pursuit of Death endangers Earth, and the Hulk becomes the New Illuminati’s best hope.

Thanos y Hulk

If the Hulk falls, the Earth could face its doom. That’s why Marvel presents an epic battle between these two giants in Thanos #2, a confrontation of titanic proportions. The fight is about to break out, and the fate of the Earth is at stake. The comic will be available for sale starting January 3, 2024.

