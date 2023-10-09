Born as one of the fake trailers for Grindohouse (the 2007 double film, directed by Quentin Tarantino together with Robert Rodriguez), Thanksgivingafter 16 years it was actually filmed and will be in American theaters on November 17th.

There is directing Eli Roth, who made his debut with Cabin Fever in 2002 and inaugurated the famous Hostel saga in 2005. He then continued his career behind the camera with two other horror films, The green inferno and Knock Knock, and then tried to propose something different with the thriller The Death Wish and the fantasy The Mystery of the House in Time, without however achieving the same success. He has now decided to return to his origins with this slasher movie which promises to be extremely violent and spaltter.

In the trailer just released we see the inhabitants of a small American town who are shocked on Thanksgiving Day by a killer disguised as Pilgrim Father who goes around the city claiming victims with an axe. In the cast we find Gina Gershon, Addson Rae (an American star on TikTok) e Patrick Dempseythe famous Doctor Shepherd from Grey’s Anatomy.

We also remember that Roth is already working on another film that will be released on August 9, 2024 inspired by Borderlands, one of the most famous FPS in the gaming world.