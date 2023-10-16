Pete Hines, senior vice president and chief publishing officer at Bethesda Softworks, announced his retirement this morning. After a successful 24-year career, the manager decided to leave the company and focus his time on other, more personal activities.

Hines revealed that it was not an easy decision to make, since for decades he has enjoyed his work at Bethesda as well as the company of gamers. To say goodbye to him, he posted an emotional message where he thanked the entire community for their support of him over the years.

Pete Hines leaves Bethesda after 24 years of career

Hines released a brief statement to inform about his departure from Bethesda. In it he explains that from now on he will take more time to enjoy life and explore several of his passions in more depth. He believes it is the ideal time to retire, especially given the successful launch of Starfield.

“This is certainly not goodbye by any means. My love for Bethesda and the people at it has never wavered and I will never stop being a part of this incredible community that we have grown up in. Thank you to the hundreds and thousands of fans I have met and spoken to over the past 24 years. Their energy, creativity and support have been a very important part of my journey,” Hines said.

The manager took the opportunity to also thank Bethesda and all his colleagues. He stated that he is very proud of everything they have built over the last 2 decades. Finally, he said that he is excited about the new projects that the studio has in its hands. For its part, Bethesda also published a statement where it highlighted the work and all the qualities of the creative.

“Pete’s public presence was only a small part of his role at Bethesda, the way he represented us carried over to the values ​​he cultivated here: authenticity, integrity and passion. His contributions have been instrumental in building Bethesda and its family of studios into the world-class organization it is today. “His vision helped us move forward and his hard work inspired us,” the company stated.

Pete Hines said goodbye to the community

