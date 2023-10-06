Suara.com – Halal certificates have a very important role in Indonesia, including in the context of food products from abroad such as Ramen. This certificate guarantees that food, including Ramen, has met strict requirements in terms of compliance with halal laws, such as not containing haram ingredients and not being prohibited by the Islamic religion.

Not only that, halal certification also has a positive impact on the economy. With halal certification, food products, including Ramen, can be more easily accepted in domestic and international markets, resulting in greater business opportunities for producers.

Halal certification encourages innovation in the food industry to produce products that meet strict halal requirements, creating sustainable opportunities to increase economic growth. In this context, halal certificates are not only about religious beliefs, but are also an important tool to support Indonesia’s business and economic development.

Tokyo Belly, one of the flagship restaurants of the ISMAYA Group, provides good news that it has received the highly anticipated halal certificate from the Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH). The certificate has the number ID00410007937820823 which indicates Tokyo Belly’s serious commitment to providing halal and high quality Japanese dishes to its loyal customers.

Tokyo Belly outlets that have been certified halal can be found in various major cities in Indonesia, including Jakarta, Bali, Bogor, Tangerang, Bandung, Surabaya and Balikpapan. This success reflects Tokyo Belly’s determination to provide the best culinary experience to the Indonesian people.

Bram Hendrata, CEO of ISMAYA Group, proudly stated that ISMAYA Group always strives hard to provide the best culinary experience to customers. Before obtaining halal certification from BPJPH, Tokyo Belly had long adhered to the principle of “no pork, no lard, no mirin, no sake” to ensure that all menus served were halal and in accordance with religious regulations.

“For this reason, we are proud to announce that Tokyo Belly has received halal certification from the Halal Product Guarantee Organizing Agency (BPJPH) through the Halal Inspection Institute (LPH) Food, Drug and Cosmetic Research Institute of the Indonesian Ulema Council (LPPOM MUI). In line “With ISMAYA Group’s mission, namely Creating The Good Life, this halal certification is concrete evidence to increase the comfort and satisfaction of enjoying Japanese culinary delights at Tokyo Belly for all groups,” he said in a statement received by Suara.com.

Muti Arintawati, President Director of LPPOM MUI, expressed high appreciation to ISMAYA Group for choosing LPPOM MUI as a partner in the halal certification process for Tokyo Belly. He also expressed his gratitude to BPJPH for the ease in carrying out this halal certification process. This is an important milestone in maintaining consumer confidence in the quality and halalness of culinary products.

“By having a halal certificate, Tokyo Belly means it has fulfilled two things. First, compliance with the Halal Product Guarantee regulations which currently require every product in circulation to be halal certified. Second, it meets the needs of consumers, especially Muslims. The halal certificate is a form of the company’s concern for consumer protection, so that consumers can enjoy Tokyo Belly comfortably,” he explained again.

