Only one large factory is missing from the EICMA 2023 roll call. A “difference” strategy? Certainly proof that the “Milan Show” will be sensational. We ask Paolo Magri, president of ANCMA, to give us a “tip”

October 31, 2023

Milano, October 31st. Two questions-three a Paolo Magri on the eve of the 80th edition of EICMA. How will we cope with the invasion of millions of visitors? What news will leave us speechless? Can the President give us a few “tips” to regulate our heartbeats? Let’s hear from Paolo Magri president of ANCMA to our EICMA Newscast.

Does Eicma steal the show? No, EICMA fuels our curiosity and our impatience in the imminence of the great (the largest) exhibition event in the world, if we are talking about 2 Wheels. It is clear that Factories and operators, and by extension every type of entity that is “on the other side” of enthusiasts (but ultimately they are enthusiasts too – how can you not be when you’re talking about 2 wheels). ?-) tends to keep the news that will attract the swarm of visitors hidden, fueling an incredible surprise effect. After all, people go to EICMA with the confidence that they will always be surprised at the “Milan Show”. EICMA awaits us, the Show has also been able to evolve to support the enormous public pressure which has been increasing in the latest editions.

A phenomenon therefore occurs which is similar to the calm… before the storm. A great silence in which infinite suppositions rise, interpretations of the few signs-clues artfully disseminated by… communication artists. The “Exhibition” in question, on the other hand, is so important and strong also from this aspect that it is easy to “work” on curiosity and anticipation.

They will be stellar news. The market evolves in multiple directions, and project development tends to dramatically broaden the horizon of exploration. The results of the exciting process will be seen at Milan, from 9 to 12 November. Tickets at pre-pandemic prices (inflation stops at the gates of our “Hall”), fast, organized and facilitated lanes and “routes”. And then the new topics, E-Sports, Urban Mobility, Motolive2 more pavilions than the 2022 edition, online information and guide, immediately available on request.

EICMA, here we are!