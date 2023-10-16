“We are certain that without increases in compensation there can be no future. We face the ongoing challenges in Italian healthcare, but the reduction of hospital beds, without a parallel investment in the area, creates difficulties for patients and general practitioners. Politics and the media often blame local medicine without addressing the poor planning of the national health system, without taking into account that the Balduzzi law and the failure to transform the national collective agreement into valid regional agreements further complicate the situation we are experiencing today”. Angelo Testa, president of Snami, the autonomous national union of Italian doctors, said this, touching on the critical points of public health and local medicine during his final report at the end of the Snami national congress, which took place in Palermo in recent days.

“Furthermore – added Testa – if the general practitioner must continue his activity within his practice, his commitment in the community home should not be seen as an hourly debt, but should be evaluated as an hourly plus. We must debureaucratize – the Snami president specified – not certify the first 3 days of illness and have the freedom to work as a freelancer. We do not understand why the public employee, having finished his work commitment, carries out a freelance profession while we have too many limitations Stop using addiction as a bogeyman for the category”, urged Testa. “The dignity for this profession – he concluded – comes above all from the training for which we must arrive at a specialization in General Medicine”.