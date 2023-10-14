“As a union we recognize the urgency and need to increase funding for the healthcare sector, in order to guarantee not only adequate remuneration for general practitioners, but also to improve the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare services in throughout the national territory. Healthcare personnel are on the front line in the protection of public health, and therefore it is essential to provide the necessary resources to guarantee adequate working conditions, continuous training and cutting-edge technological tools”. Angelo Testa, national president of Snami, the autonomous national union of Italian doctors, said this, speaking at the XLII Snami Congress, underway in Palermo until 15 October, commenting on the unanimously emerged need to increase the financing of the health fund for staff, to territorial reform and investments in the sector.

“It is also essential – adds Domenico Salvago, national vice president of Snami – to fill the regional social-welfare mismatch to guarantee citizens a fair distribution of care and a homogeneous life expectancy throughout the national territory, because the continuous disinvestment of resources from the healthcare system meant that the reduction in hospital beds was not followed by at least an equal investment in the area”.

“The health of the population – points out Gianfranco Breccia, national secretary of Snami – is not just an objective, but a strategic investment. Healthy citizens contribute not only to individual well-being, but also to economic growth and social cohesion”. As Testa reiterates, “only an intervention on the prevailing inaction under the banner of chronic underfinancing, the shortage of healthcare personnel, the increase in inequalities, the advance of the private sector, healthcare migration, the reduction of life expectancy, the failure to provide LEAs and poor access to innovations could be the starting point for a serious reform of local healthcare”.