“There is a lack of courage in openly recognizing the unsustainability of the public healthcare system, destined to slowly die out in favor of a growing delegation to private healthcare. In the meantime, doctors continue to work in increasingly difficult conditions, asking in vain to preserve the quality of public healthcare”. With this dramatic reflection, the national president of Snami, the main independent national union of Italian doctors, Angelo Testa opens the XLII Snami national congress. At the event, underway in Palermo until 15 October, proposes to form a common front to overcome the challenges that arise on the horizon and design a future in which general medicine is the beating heart of the healthcare system.

In a political context characterized by decades of neglect towards the strengthening of healthcare – we read in a note – despite the pandemic praise for healthcare workers and promises to strengthen the system, little or nothing has been implemented. In the firm belief that united we can dismantle the bureaucratic barriers that undermine the ability to provide quality care in the correct relationship between the service performed and the emoluments received, “we will discuss the future national collective agreement – states the leader of the autonomous union – debating the new forms organizational proposals and the legal role of the general practitioner. Every participant in this congress – he concludes – will be an agent of change only if the change is built together according to the principles of Snami”.