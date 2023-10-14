Visual challenges are a fun way to test your logic and reasoning skills. They are puzzles that can be very challenging, and often require a bit of thinking to solve.

One of these riddles that is being a headache on social networks is that of the prisoner’s hat, also known as the enigma of the four hats.

It should be noted that, in this challenge, four prisoners are lined up, one behind the other, and each one is wearing a hat. Two of the hats are white and two are black, but none of the prisoners know the color of their own hat.

Now comes the challenging part: everyone will be killed if they can’t correctly guess the color of his hat in just 10 minutes. In addition, they are prohibited from communicating with each other or making physical movements.

Are you able to solve it?

To solve this challenge, you must be a master of logic. Since prisoners cannot make random assumptions, and each answer must be substantiated.

The trick behind the four hats lies in the ability to deduce. In this situation, only one of the prisoners has the information necessary to give a correct answer. In this way, the solution is simpler than it seems.

After 10 minutes, prisoner number 2 shouts that he is wearing a white hat. Because? Prisoner 2 realizes that, if he and Prisoner 3 were wearing the same color hat, Prisoner 1, seeing two hats of the same color in front of him, would have been able to guess first.

However, Since Prisoner 1 remains silent, Prisoner 2 concludes that he and Prisoner 3 are wearing different colored hats.. Noting that Prisoner 3 is wearing a black hat, Prisoner 2 safely deduces that he must be wearing a white one.

While most people fail to solve this riddle, others manage to apply logic and discover the correct answer, which is easier than it seems.