Suara.com – Tessa Mariska once again caused a stir among the public by singing the song Dawai by Fadhilah Intan, which is the soundtrack for the film Air Mata Di Ujung Sajadah.

The Dawai song is currently viral and has been covered by several people.

Previously, Tessa Mariska also went viral for singing Putri Ariani’s song entitled Loneliness with articulation that was said to be incorrect.

Not only that, Tessa Mariska has also sung Agnez Mo’s song entitled Get Loose. Apart from singing, Tessa Mariska also practices dancing while singing.

However, what is in the spotlight of netizens is Tessa Mariska’s different way of singing. Even at the beginning of singing the song Dawai, Tessa Mariska was seen screaming.

The video of Tessa Mariska singing was immediately flooded with comments from netizens who were shocked by Tessa Mariska’s screams.

“I wonder what I was shouting about,” said the account @now****.

“Sorry, I’ll see you later,” said the netizen.

There were also netizens who reminded us that Tessa Mariska’s luck didn’t come twice like when she performed the song Loneliness.

“Trying 3rd luck,” said the account @an****.

“Repeating unlucky luck,” said the account @gal***.

“Trying your luck again sis,” said the account @ayu**.

“Luck only comes once, ma’am,” said the account @kin***.