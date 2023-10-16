A few years ago, Tesla proved once again that it does not take itself too seriously. Then the Americans unveiled the Cyberquad, an electrically powered children’s car. As if that wasn’t crazy enough, they also based the design of the Cyberquad on one of their models that the world has been waiting for the longest: the Cybertruck. The latter is still not available two years later, but the Cyberquad for children has now found its way to the Belgian Tesla shop.

Cyberquad for responsible Kids

You can order the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids from today for a price of 1,990 euros. For that money you also get quite a bit of – er – children’s car, because the Cyberquad has disc brakes on the rear axle, ultra-modern LED beams and a steel chassis. The latter can carry weights of up to 68 kilograms, so although the age limit is 12 years old, we still see your teenager carrying it to school. It might still be able to achieve that, because the Cyberquad offers a driving range of 19.3 kilometers. The electric motor has half a horsepower of power, good for a top speed of 13 km/h. In combination with its weight of 55 kilograms, this Cyberquad is especially suitable for responsible children…

Adults will have to wait for the arrival of the real Cybertruck, and that wait should normally not last too long. For example, Tesla has now started production of its electric pick-up, although mass production is not yet complete. This should start next year, but the heavy, razor-sharp thing does not yet have European approval. In short: you can count on this Cyberquad for Kids to remain in our region for a few more years.