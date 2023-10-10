Tesla owners are thrilled with the new action button on the iPhone 15.

In September, Apple announced yet another new iPhone. And with the iPhone 15 Pro, the brand introduced the Action Button, or action button in hard Dutch. The snooze button is gone and a new button has taken its place. The great thing about that button is that you can decide for yourself what it does.

For example, you can assign this button to quickly open your camera, or Spotify to then turn on the latest Autoblog Podcast as quickly as possible. Tesla owners have also found useful applications for the action button on the iPhone 15. In any case, it works better than the combination of iPhone 15 and BMW.

Unlock

The button can be linked to related matters of the car. You can set the Tesla to be unlocked or locked at the touch of a button. Or turning on the air conditioning. Another option is to open the trunk. And all with a simple button on the side of your iPhone.

It is a nice expansion for Tesla drivers. Because the brand’s cars do not come with a traditional key, you are often assigned to the app or the supplied key card. With the action button on the iPhone 15 Pro, life with a Tesla has become a little easier. The phone does not have to be taken out of the pocket to unlock the Tesla, for example.

Safety risk

You are in control of how you use the action button. There is of course a security risk to this simplicity. If a thief knows that he can unlock your Tesla with the action button on the iPhone 15 Pro, your phone suddenly becomes a bit more interesting. For example, the button does not contain a fingerprint sensor to check whether it is really you performing the action. A point of attention for the iPhone 16?

