A repair of 20,000 euros due to water damage to your Tesla.

Wow, apparently rain can cause water damage to a Tesla. Demolish the battery pack and therefore saddle you with insane repair costs. This bizarre story took place in Scotland. A country where it often rains. All very appropriate.

A couple was particularly surprised when they received an invoice for 20,000 euros for the repair of the battery pack of their Tesla. The battery pack of the Tesla Model S was damaged by water damage. And no, they didn’t drive into a river or anything crazy.

There was a heavy rain shower, the Model S was parked outside and water had gotten into places where it shouldn’t. Namely near the battery.

It all started when they wanted to turn on the electric car and drive away, but the Model S refused to work. Strange, because for a moment they had driven from home to a restaurant through the rain without any problems. The Tesla no longer wanted to make the drive home.

A recovery company was called and delivered the vehicle to Tesla Edinburgh. It wasn’t that obvious: they said they had to wait five hours for roadside assistance to arrive. It was now 10:00 PM.

Tesla water damage: 20,000 euros

After inspection, the couple received an annoying phone call from Tesla a few days later. The battery pack had died due to water damage and repairs would cost £17,500, the equivalent of €20,000.

When the man asked about his eight-year warranty on the Model S, it was explained to him in detail that this case was not covered by the warranty. Tesla referred him to the fact that the weather institute in Scotland had issued a code yellow for heavy rain. A special response from the brand, because the couple’s Model S was certainly not the only Tesla in the country that was parked outside at that time.

Ergo, the gentleman had to cough up that 20k himself. It is not surprising that the couple turned to social media and the press to tell their story, including to Edinburgh Live. If you drive a Tesla Model S (Hi @nicolasr!) and the KNMI issues a code yellow, be careful. That might cost you 20,000 euros if you do go out…

