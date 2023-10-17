On November 22, 2022, we echoed the information that indicated that the Tesla Cybertruck was delayed again. Then it was Reuters that revealed that, once again, the electric pick-up Tesla would not hit the streets, at least, until 2024, when everything previously indicated that we would see it this year.

Although the first time the Tesla Cybertruck was talked about was in 2019 and 2021 was set as the launch date, we still have not seen the future model of Elon Musk’s company on the street. Just yesterday, Motorpasión explained that once again, we will have to continue waiting to meet her live.

But, if you are one of those who have the spaceship bug in the company’s new model, you can get rid of it with the Tesla Cyberquad. Or, rather, any of your children can take it away.

Tesla Cyberquad

In the absence of bread… the biggest Tesla fans will say. And the official website, where you can buy some of the firm’s products, has put the Tesla Cyberquad on sale, a truly monstrous toy for children up to 12 years old.

Tesla’s first electric quad is inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck, with its angular, clean shapes and including the fine front lighting line. As if that were not enough, the quad has been built with a steel frame to provide greater rigidity. The brakes are disc and the lights are LED.

It is logical, therefore, that the weight of this Tesla Cyberquad reaches 55 kg, including a 24 V, 188 Wh lithium-ion battery that, together with the 350 W motor, allows a maximum of 13 km/h and 19 kilometers of autonomy. The toy can be limited to 6 km/h in one of its driving modes, which is the same speed it reaches in reverse.

Of course, Tesla recommends that the driver not be older than 12 years. It is recommended for ages eight and up and the maximum load allowed for the pilot is 68 kg. Its price: 1,990 euros. The delivery time is between two and four weeks, so surely more than one child will not forget the Tesla Cyberquad in their letter to the Three Wise Men.

Photos | Tesla