New gameplay of Quantum Error, a promising science fiction and horror shooter that reminds us of Alien, Dead Space or even DOOM.

It cannot be said that the space horror genre is rare in video games. In fact, in recent months games like The Callisto Protocol (now free with PS Plus) or Dead Space Remake have been released, without forgetting Aliens: Dark Descent.

Even Fort Solis, released a month ago on PS5 and PC, flirts with space horror. But in this case, we are talking about one of the first games announced for the new generation.

It is none other than Quantum Error, a first and third person shooter developed by TeamKill Media. In his day, was announced as a PlayStation exclusive a PS5 and PS4.

Shortly after, TeamKill confirmed that The game would also come out on Xbox Series X|S, and also on PC. The bad news was the cancellation of the PS4 version, claiming that they could not guarantee a product up to par on the old-gen console.

Quantum Error is one of the most disturbing games of the remainder of the year. Finally, we will enjoy it from November 3 and PS5.

A firefighter against the aliens

There is very little left until the launch of Amount of Error, a title that has exclusive PlayStation advertising. It will be on November 3 when it arrives on PS5, benefiting from the haptic capabilities of the DualSense and the 3D audio of the Sony console.

It is not exclusive to PS5, as TeamKill Media has confirmed that The game will be released on Xbox and PC, but everything points to next year. So, it is a similar case to Baldur’s Gate 3.

A new Quantum Error gameplay is now available (you can see it above), which sheds new details on the gameplay of this horror and science fiction shooter.

The versatility of this title is striking. First person images They are very reminiscent of DOOM 3, both at the lighting level and in its interface. Action and horror intermingle perfectly.

We will face terrible cosmic creatures (they remind us of the demons from DOOM), of all types and sizes. Even there will be final bossesaccording to its creators.

When we move to the third person, we find a Dead Space-style formula, although supported by coverage that we saw in Uncharted or Gears of War. We can switch between both perspectives whenever we want.

We can also handle turrets and even some vehicleswhen we are outside the Monad Quantum Research Center facilities.

Quantum Error will arrive on PlayStation 5 (as a temporary exclusive) next November 3, and if you are subscribed to PS Plus you can buy it with a 10% discount in the PS Store. As for the Xbox and PC versions, they will arrive in 2024 (no date yet).