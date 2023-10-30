Damien Leone’s horror saga continues with Terrifier 3, but this time they will take the horror to the most magical time of the year, Christmas.

The iconic and disturbed serial killer, Art the Clown, is back, and this time he will enter a festive atmosphere that promises to be even creepier. Since Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 poster has been leaked.

The first trailer for Terrifier 3 will arrive soon, coinciding with the return of the second film to the big screen on November 1. But as an early spooky gift, the first 100 people into each theater will receive an exclusive poster.

Although said poster has been leaked online and we leave it below.

Here's a look at the leaked poster for TERRIFIER 3, which has been revealed to be a Christmas slasher.

The leaked artwork is a breathtaking sight, showing Art the Clown with what appears to be the torn skin of Santa Claus himself adorning his neck. Yes, you read that right. Terriifier 3 will be a Christmas movie!

The new installment of this chilling saga promises to unleash chaos in a festive setting like no other. Get ready for a Christmas full of terror, scares and sinister laughter, because Art the Clown is back, and this time he will stop at nothing to make your festivities a real hell. Unfortunately we have very few plot details, but at least we know that Lauren LaVera as Sienna and David Howard Thornton as Art The Clown will return.

What is clear is that the first film, despite not being a high-grosser, left people wanting more and after a more successful sequel, now the third installment will arrive to form the trilogy. But who knows if it is just the beginning of a huge saga.

Terrifier 3 is here to change the way you see Christmas. Are you ready to enter a world of festive nightmares? Do you like the two previous installments? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.