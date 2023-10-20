Cristiano Lucarelli’s statements on the illegal betting scandal in the world of football which is involving several members of the Italian professional scene

Cristiano Lucarelli presents, in the usual press conference on the eve of the match, all the technical, tactical and competitive reasons linked to the match between Ternana and Brescia. The coach of the Umbrian team inevitably also focuses on the thorny and dominant topic: the members of professional clubs allegedly involved in a ring of illegal betting on the world of football. We followed the statements in this regard from the former center forward of Parma and Livorno among others.

“I have never felt a strange climate. A clarification: every footballer can open a gambling account. Gambling addiction is a disease of many, not just players. I have friends who have ruined their lives on horses or in illegal gambling dens. Gambling addiction is a real problem, I’m surprised that players are considered Superman. They are people like everyone else. Your day is occupied by two hours of training then you don’t go to the disco, you don’t live a social life. In short, you have time. It would be enough to do things in the right way. Example: in Spain when I played, if it came to the last day of the championship and one team needed to motivate another, all they had to do was communicate to the League that there was an incentive. Italian information is corrupt, I’ve been there with my son. Here the message being conveyed is about football betting. But it’s not that. Here we’re talking about something else.”

