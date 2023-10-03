We were able to preview the demo of Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance which will be accessible during the next Steam Next Fest. After Judgment Day, the future for humanity is certainly not the brightest…

Developer / Publisher: Cats Who Play / Slitherine Prezzo: ND Multiplayer: Online PvP Location: Absent GO: ND Available On: PC (Steam) Launch date: Q4 2023

It’s been two weeks since Judgment Daythe day in which the artificial intelligence Skynet decided to declare war on humanity by launching nuclear warheads across the globe and unleashing its robotic armies against those still alive. We are in Atlanta, one of the many American cities overwhelmed by the metal hordes, and Agent Stevens is trying to save the few surviving civilians by coordinating with the scattered army units still present in the city. A beginning that already makes us understand the atmosphere we are facing: there is no easy victory on the horizon for humanity.

REAL TIME TERMINATOR

After Atlanta it’s time for a time leap (specific, given the franchise: respectful of the regular passage of time) and a change of perspective. Stevens in the meantime has become a major of the Founders, that is, what remains of the American army, and he is no longer in charge of the missions in the field: it is therefore up to a young lieutenant to become our protagonist, in a second mission which although continues to be very driven allows us to understand something more about how Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance works. What we are faced with is a real-time strategy game set in the Future War (the one that Connor’s resistance fights against Skynet, so to speak). So a view from above, units to be managed and used keeping in mind their strengths and weaknesses – it goes without saying that an anti-tank team will have a lot of difficulty defending themselves from the mechanical assault dogs available to the machines – and also their abilities, such as the throwing of smoke grenades to hinder the enemy’s line of fire.

An interesting detail about Defiance is having added a certain level of depth to the management of our forces in the field. Infantry and vehicles are in fact equipped with limited ammunition; the latter can also run out of fuel, receive damage to various subsystems (a Humvee with a damaged engine will move more slowly, for one) and even disembark their crew if necessary.

infantry and vehicles may run out of ammunition and fuel

As long as you have the appropriate means or structures, taking care of refueling is not that complicated: we are closer to what happens in a Wargame, where a supply vehicle can reload a tank’s machine gun and cannon interchangeably, rather than at the granularity of a Men of War. However, if in terms of game structure I can say that I am definitely intrigued, the responsiveness to commands of the units raised some doubts, especially infantry; this becomes particularly striking when it comes to letting them enter and exit buildings, between the interface that could use a little more clarity and the fact that it is not always clear when a unit is still guarding the structure or has already completely exited . Of course, it is possible to move the camera closer to see the little men who one at a time exit the building and physically move inside it, but in the middle of a battle it is not always the best.

FUTURE QUOTE

It doesn’t even help in this the color palette, rather dark and based on grey-green scales; also understandably eh, we are talking about a game set in a post-apocalyptic future, but visibility must also be taken into account. Beyond this, however, it must be said that the presentation of Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiancealways taking into account the non-astronomical budget of the game, he can easily convince. The unit models are good and the visual effects are effective, explosions in particular, although it should be underlined that the test build struggled to handle 60 fps on hardware that should easily be capable of supporting them (Ryzen 3600, RTX 3060, 1080p resolution ).

THIS TEST HAS DEFINITELY LEFT US CURIOUS

We close with a quick overview of the content of this demo, which includes the first three missions of the campaign. Unfortunately there is not even a glimpse of the broader strategic componentwhich should also have some relevance in the full game: at the end of the third mission a map of the (former) United States will open in front of us, suggesting the possibility of being able to choose where to go also with a view to replenishing supplies of food and ammunition, but for now we can only make hypotheses. There is then one of the skirmishes, which takes place on the same map as the third mission and which asks us to resist the hordes of machines for 30 minutes, offering us the possibility of purchasing other units (and you will need them) as time progresses. Finally, one more question mark regarding the PvP multiplayer, completely absent in the demo. All in all, a test that certainly made us curious to see something more. We remind you that the Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance demo will be available during the next one Steam Next Feststarting October 9th.

