In view of the upcoming Steam Next Fest, Slitherine has released the demo for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance on Valve’s digital store.

This demo version includes three missions from the campaign, as well as a map to tackle in skirmish mode. It is also possible to play as all three factions (Founders, Legion, Movement) in single player skirmish. Absent in this demo, Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance will also support online competitive multiplayerallowing up to four players to clash in 1v1, 2v2 and 2v1 battles.

Our Marco Bortoluzzi recently had the opportunity to preview the game: here you can find his first impressions.

Previous article

Flashback 2 returns to be shown on video with the Story trailer