If there is one car brand that is hip, it has to be Cupra. Seat’s sporty daughter – or is it the other way around these days? — for example, was one of the first constructors to venture into the metaverse. In addition, Cupra is also the official partner of padel in our country and if you no longer know what this is about, it is probably because you are a boomer. However, we now also have to leaf through the youth dictionary again because Cupra has added a contemporary term: shoppertainment.

Cupra Tavascan in Belgian premiere

That is the vision that Cupra uses for its new showroom in Brussels, and they did not just invent that term. For example, shoppertainment is often applied in the world of online shopping, where customers are not simply enticed through advertising but rather through attractive, often interactive experiences. That is exactly what Cupra wants to do with its hub in Brussels, but in reality. For example, in their ‘Cupra Garage in the City’ — as the new facility is called — you can find a bar where you can have a drink or have lunch. The ground floor forms the stage for a virtual Atlantis that visitors from the age of 7 can discover through interactive spaces, 3D avatars and virtual reality. Oh yes, and all current Cupra models are also exhibited there.

You can only admire one of those models there, and only for a limited time. Cupra will park its new Tavascan there from October 20 to 22, marking its Belgian premiere. You can pretty much see this electric SUV as the Spanish brother of the Volkswagen ID.5, because here too it is an SUV coupe based on the MEB platform of the VW group. So count on power up to 340 hp and a driving range of up to 550 kilometers from a 77 kWh battery. You won’t be able to shop for it until the spring of 2024, but you can see it later this week among all the entertainment at the new Cupra hub in Brussels.