India expels Canadian diplomats in protest. Photo/Reuters

NEW DELHI – India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by October 10, 2023.

Relations between India and Canada have become particularly tense due to Canadian suspicions that Indian government agents played a role in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June in Canada, which India branded a “terrorist”.

India rejected the allegations as unreasonable.

According to the Financial Times, citing people familiar with India’s demands, India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of diplomats ordered to leave after October 10.

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India has said its number should be reduced by 41. The foreign ministries of India and Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said there had previously been a “climate of violence” and an “atmosphere of intimidation” towards Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups had frustrated New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Canada is home to an influential Sikh community, and Indian leaders say some fringe groups there are still sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state. This struggle has almost no support in India.

The Khalistan issue has emerged many times in India, most prominently during the violent insurgency of the 1980s and 1990s that paralyzed the state of Punjab for more than a decade.

The uprising killed tens of thousands of people and the Khalistan movement is considered a security threat by the Indian government. Sikh militants were blamed for the bombing of an Air India Boeing 747 flying from Canada to India in 1985 that killed all 329 people on board.

Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 by two Sikh guards after she allowed a raid on the holiest Sikh temple, aimed at expelling Sikh separatists.

