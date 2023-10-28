loading…

Tens of thousands of demonstrators flock to London to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

LONDON – Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets of central London on Saturday (28/10/2023) to demand that Israel stop its bombing campaign and siege of the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration was held after the heaviest night of bombing ever.

At the rally, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and other groups, demonstrators were heard shouting “Free Palestine” and “End genocide” as they marched from the Embankment towards Westminster after passing near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office in Downing Street.

“We are demonstrating today in the most dire circumstances,” stressed Ben Jamal, PSC director.

“As of yesterday, we know that more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including more than 3,000 children,” he explained.

He explained, “But last night Israel launched a massive bombardment and cut off all communications. This is pure barbarism.”

“So we took action today, without knowing how many Palestinians were killed, how many children are now lying under the rubble,” he said.

Middle East Eye lost all contact with all its journalists in Gaza on Friday, making it increasingly difficult to document news from the ground.

Palestinian telephone service provider Paltel said in a statement that Israel’s relentless bombardment had destroyed “all remaining connections between Gaza and the outside world”, causing a complete disruption of communications services.