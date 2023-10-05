High risk and low quality, the new Chinese giant Temu in the sights of Altroconsumo

€100 coupon to spend on products worth €1 each, and an infinite array of products ranging from household items to attention for our four-legged friends. Temu is the newest, and yet, addition to the Chinese e-commerce scene, and is trying to earn a place alongside giants like Shein and Aliexpress. But between low prices, a selection that challenges our imagination and ‘thrilling’ advertising, in which category do we put quality and safety?



Temu’s success can be attributed to two main factors: a massive presence on social networks and incredibly low prices. However, behind these apparent advantages lie several problems, mainly related to the quality of the products offered, which can put consumer safety at risk.

One of the main factors that contributed to Temu’s success was his invasion of social networks. Anyone who has used at least one social media platform will surely have noticed Temu’s advertising campaigns, which promote a wide range of products, from gadgets to car tools, from clothing to cosmetics. However, as often happens, behind the incredibly low prices of the products lies an often questionable quality, which can put consumer safety at risk.

The Altroconsumo investigation

Altroconsumo, the Italian consumer protection association, recently conducted a detailed investigation into 28 products purchased on Temu, including children’s toys, helmets and cosmetic products, in order to evaluate the compliance of such items with current regulations. The results of this research were recently published and reveal a number of serious issues that could put consumer safety at risk.

Children’s toys under review

Among the products analyzed, children’s toys and items for teenagers emerged as one of the most problematic categories. Of the 15 products purchased, all intended mainly for children or adolescents, at least one compliance problem with current regulations was found. The lack of the CE marking or its counterfeiting, the absence of instructions in Italian and incorrect safety labeling were some of the main problems identified. These mistakes can be extremely dangerous, as toys intended for children should meet strict safety regulations to avoid health risks for the little ones.

Cosmetic products no less

Even cosmetic products have not escaped the attention of Altroconsumo. The association analyzed 13 products including creams, make-up and teeth cleaning products and found that all of them had at least one non-compliance. One of the most common problems concerned the lack of a complete list of ingredients or their presence only in part. This makes it difficult for consumers to fully know what they are applying to their skin or using for personal care.

Other issues include the absence of batch numbers, manufacturer contact details and instructions that are only in English or difficult to read due to the small font size. The CE marking, essential to confirm compliance with safety requirements, was also incorrectly reported in around a quarter of cases.

Security of online shopping sites

Altroconsumo also examined the purchasing procedures on the Temu website, noting that, although they were fast and intuitive, the site appeared to lack adequate security measures. Accepting short, simple passwords could expose customers’ personal data to risk of breaches. However, it should be noted that the indicated delivery times were actually respected, offering a positive aspect of the shopping experience.

Problems in the returns process

Finally, Altroconsumo analyzed the return procedures on Temu and found some anomalies. The site requires consumers to provide a reason for the return, although European Union legislation does not impose this obligation. Furthermore, the return times turned out to be longer than expected, with a refund made 29 days after communication of the withdrawal, when the Consumer Code requires that it must take place within 14 days.

Future actions of Altroconsumo

Following these revelations, Altroconsumo has announced to send a letter to the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy to report the serious safety problems found in the products analyzedthe. The association is committed to defending consumer rights and ensuring that products on the Italian market comply with the safety regulations necessary to protect the health and well-being of citizens.

