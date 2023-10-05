loading…

BRUSSELS – This year is on track to be the hottest year ever recorded, with September being the hottest ever. That’s the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) report.

It was found that global temperatures in January-September 2023 were 0.52 degrees Celsius higher than average. September temperatures were also hotter than the first nine months of the hottest year, 2016, by 0.05 C.

The global average temperature this time of year is 1.40 C or higher compared to the pre-industrial average between 1850 and 1900.

“A sense of urgency to take ambitious climate action is critical,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S, stressing that the report was published just two months before the UN climate talks in Dubai as quoted by Deutsche Welle, Thursday (5/10/2023) .

Scientists say climate change caused by burning fossil fuels is making extreme weather such as heat waves and storms more intense and frequent.

According to the report, September 2023 will be the hottest September ever recorded. The average surface air temperature reached 16.38 degrees Celsius, or 0.93 C above the monthly average during 1991-2020.

The temperature was also 0.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous hottest September to date, in 2020. The month was approximately 1.75 degrees Celsius warmer than the average September in the pre-industrial reference period.

“The unprecedented year-round temperatures observed in September – after a record summer – have broken records by an extraordinary amount,” said Burgess.

He described the month as “extreme,” and credited it with pushing 2023 “to dubious first place — on track to be the hottest year ever and about 1.4 C above the pre-industrial average temperature .”