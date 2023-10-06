Telltale Games has laid off an unknown number of employees due to the “difficult market conditions”, this is the reason provided by the company itself in one short note spread via social media.

“We did not make this decision lightly, our commitment to storytelling remains unchanged,” the statement read. “We are grateful to everyone for their dedication on this journey, and we are trying to support everyone involved as much as possible. All projects in development are still in production, but we have no further updates to give you.”

Cinematic artist Jonah Huang, one of the people fired, wrote on Twitter That much of The Wolf Among Us 2 team was fired in September. Huang pointed out that his team was already very small, although his actual size is not known.