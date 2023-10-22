The mafia has it in for Ilgaz. Salim’s release has been of no use. The prosecutor and the police had made an agreement with the mafia that, if they released Salim, they would release Defne. What they didn’t count on was that the mafia would discover a chip that the police had put in the jacket to track him.

The mafia then reneged on the deal and killed Salim and did not release Defne. They sent a new message to Ceylin saying that, in 40 minutes, the little Kaya girl will freeze to death. Time is running out and Ilgaz’s desperation increases by the minute!

Suddenly, another of the chips, which they had put in Salim’s jacket, starts moving and Ilgaz and the police do not hesitate to go after it and find some clue to Defne’s whereabouts. They manage to stop them and Ilgaz threatens one of the suspects with a gun: “Where is Defne?” he shouts, losing his temper.

The man tells him that he cannot tell him anything because if not the mafia will kill him and Ilgaz responds that if he does not speak, he will be the one to shoot him in the head. The suspect gives him the name of a person who killed Salim and who probably kidnapped the Kaya’s little girl.

Ilgaz goes after him with the idea of ​​getting some clue about his sister. Will he be any closer to finding her?

