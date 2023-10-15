Teleworking for more than 5 years and during all this time I have been adding the odd device to make my life easier and maximize my concentration and work time..

All the teams that you will see below help me in my daily life and, currently, I cannot conceive my day without their presence.

From an Alexa with a screen, to always have the calendar in view and not miss anything important, to an air fryer, which allows me to eat healthier when I don’t have time to cook something more elaborate.

Here you have 6 things I use daily that might make your life easier if you’re teleworking.

An Alexa with a screen

I usually have an Alexa device with a screen right next to the computer to see the meetings I have during the week, when new products arrive at my house or when they are picked up, the different embargoes or much more.

Yes, it is true that on the computer I can also access the calendar to consult all this information, but it is something that I always like to have in view. Furthermore, always I can ask Alexa to remind me that I have that week, something that helps me keep everything under control.

A tablet as a secondary screen

It is common for many people to connect an external monitor to their computer to have a secondary screen. I, on the other hand, opt for a tablet, since it gives me the feeling that it offers me a little more versatility.

What’s more, I don’t even have it connected to the computer, but rather I use it as an external device. Since it behaves similar to a computer and I do not need to be anchored to the main computerI can take it somewhere or surf the Internet to consult any information to write an article, for example.

Noise canceling headphones

This is practically a must in my teleworking kit. When I need more concentration than necessary to write anything, I put on noise canceling headphones, even without music, to forget about outside noise.

I have 2 children and, when they come home from school, the office door is not enough to completely isolate me, so this helps me have that peak of concentration necessary to finish anything.

An electronic reader

Amazon

In addition to the tablet that serves as my main support for teleworking, I also use an electronic reader for when I am faced with a long text.

There are numerous studies that make it clear that spending all day with screens can damage eye health. An electronic reader eliminates that problem in one fell swoop thanks to its electronic ink panel and offers a much more traditional reading.

In addition, it allows me to highlight elements that seem relevant to me or even share them by email so I have them on hand and use them if necessary.

Some smart lights

Another of my essential devices is a couple of smart light bulbs in the office.

I have one on a floor lamp and another on the ceiling, which casts the main light in the room. The reason for making them smart? Simple: I don’t have to get up when I’m focused on something.

With Alexa I regulate the intensity, change the color or turn them off without having to move and thus have the perfect lighting for every occasion.

An air fryer

It may seem strange to see a product intended for the kitchen here, But it seems to me to be the perfect complement for teleworking.

Before I had an air fryer, when I was in a lot of trouble and didn’t have a second to cook, I would end up making a sandwich accompanied by some fries. Imagine doing this practically 3 days a week.

With the air fryer, I just go to the kitchen, I put something healthier in and I completely forget about it, since when the cooking time ends, a function is activated that prevents what is inside from staying hot.so I can go eat whenever I want without it being cold.