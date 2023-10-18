It is evident that new technologies have brought with them a lot of advances and comforts for ordinary mortals. But, as unfortunately often happens in these cases, also criminal intentions in the form, for example, of telephone scams.

On other occasions, for example, we have talked about suspicious SMS that continually arrive on our mobile phones, usurping well-known companies and entities. The deception we are dealing with today is similar, but it is linked to the phone calls themselves, and not so much to the messages or emails.

Telephone scams: watch who calls

When talking about telephone scams, one might think that an operator contacts us to try to obtain sensitive information: personal data, account number, passwords, etc. In fact, many of las threats The ones that most alert experts (and are most common) are usually cruder.

We are referring, specifically, to the scam known as “the missed call.” It is a problem that has been in operation for years, and about which organizations such as the Civil Guard have reported on several occasions. But today, far from having been losing strength, it is becoming more and more frequent. The most important thing, first of all, is to know how it works.

As its name suggests, it is a call that only lasts a few seconds. The intention of the scammers is because you do not respond or, if you do, you do not hear anything and the conversation stops before receiving any type of message.

The objective? Let the user, intrigued, return the missed call on his own. Well, the call or calls, because sometimes there are usually several.

The catch is that, since these are calls originating from outside Spain, The rates applied are higher than normal, and cybercriminals (so to speak) make money every time one tries to respond by dialing that number.

Prefixes and how to detect telephone scams

The advice that everyone should apply is simple: never return calls from numbers we don’t know. But these days, this is easier said than put into practice. Sometimes it is difficult not to fall into the temptation of thinking that it may be an important call, perhaps from a company, a job, etc.

Detecting when it is a phone scam and not a normal call is not always easy, but there are some clues as to when you may be in danger of being scammed. For example, looking at the prefix of the unknown number that tried to contact you.

If the number in question has any of the following prefixes: 355 (Albania), 225 (Ivory Coast), 233 (Ghana) or 234 (Nigeria), the scam is practically guaranteedsince we are talking about places in Africa or Eastern Europe where it is difficult to have real contact.

Other prefixes that you should avoid at all costs are: 212 coming from Morocco or the prefix 387 indicating that the call is coming from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Do criminals always use these prefixes for their scams?

Not at all. These types of crimes are also carried out with national prefixes or even from mobile phone numbers that could be considered normal.

Being cautious, therefore, is the best way to avoid falling into the trap, understanding that, if someone wants to contact you, there are surely other safer ways to do so.