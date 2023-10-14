Suara.com – Telematics expert Abimanyu Wachjoewidajat highlighted CCTV footage that was played at the Mirna Salihin murder trial with defendant Jessica Wongso seven years ago. Abah, Abimanyu’s nickname, analyzed a video of Jessica who looked like she was scratching her thigh, a sign of itching from cyanide.

“If a person itches, does he scratch and do repetitive movements? If he itches and his movements are repetitive, do you think his environment will also itch or not?” said Abah in a video re-uploaded by the TikTok account @astychristie, Friday (13/10/2023).

Abah said this because when Jessica scratched her thigh, the movements of the people around her repeated themselves. That means, according to Abah, there are actually no repetitive movements of Jessica’s hands.

“Let’s look at the video again, there’s someone behind him, why are the movements repeating themselves? If I’m scratching my nose and walking, then I’ll just walk. But there the person’s hands behind me also go up and down,” said Abimanyu.

Abimanyu thinks that repeated movements on the same beat are impossible without an appointment. Because of this, he immediately strongly suspected that the CCTV footage was fake.

“Yes, there is repetition of scratching together here. Then the rhythm is the same, the movements are the same,” he said.

A number of netizens suspect that currently Prof. Eddy Hiariej, professor of Criminal Law at UGM, is panicking. Because he had said that CCTV footage could not possibly be manipulated.

Eddy was one of the experts presented by the Public Prosecutor (JPU) in the case seven years ago. He also believes that Jessica was Mirna’s killer using cyanide poison.

“Now Prof. Eddy is the one who is panicking,” said @goresan***.

“And Prof Eddy started to get nervous,” said @alinearies***.

“Prof Eddy, what did you graduate from?” said @taptap***.

“Prof Eddy is actually an expert in law, forensics or CCTV. I’m surprised,” said @fadh**.