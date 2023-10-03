Telegram is, along with WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging applications in the world. Its developers progressively incorporate new functions for a better user experience. But have you ever found yourself in the situation of wanting to send two messages in a row in a group and a warning has appeared telling you that slow mode is activated? If this has been the case, we will tell you what it is and how it can be removed.

Telegram has become one of the favorite applications for certain communities that seek to be up to date on a specific topic: sports, culture, politics, specific products, brands… There are more and more groups that exist and, therefore, It also tends to encourage interaction between all its participants. While this can be an advantage since we have access to a large amount of information, it also presents a challenge when many users are talking at the same time.

To avoid this type of situation, one of the solutions that was implemented was the possibility of activating the slow mode of sending messages. Or, in other words, an automatic system that prevents users from sending two messages in a row if a previously set time has not elapsed. Below, we tell you all the details and answer the question of whether it is possible to deactivate it.

Slowing down the pace of the conversation

Through slow mode, Telegram offers the opportunity to the administrators of each group to set a waiting time between each message sent by the same user. By activating this functionality, several objectives are pursued, among them, that the participants of the same group get lost among the messages as a result of the high pace of the messages preventing them from following the thread of the conversation normally. But also the possibility of receiving a lot of spam or sending massive messages that are not related to the topic of the group in question.

Only group administrators have the ability to activate this mode. And, in addition, it has the characteristic that this figure is not affected by its activation. Being possible to send as many messages in a row as you wish during the development of any conversation.

Disabling slow mode

If you are the administrator of a group and you do not remember how to deactivate this mode to encourage conversation between all participants, we only have to click on the group name that appears at the top of the screen. Once we have clicked, we will be able to access the list of all contacts and select the permissions tab, which we can easily identify because it is shaped like a key.

In that tab we will be able to access the section: What can members do? And that is where we will find everything related to slow mode. We only have to reduce the waiting seconds or, if we want, click on “No” and save the changes. From that moment on, all participants in the same group will be able to send as many messages as they wish without having to adapt to any time limitations.

Can you disable slow mode without being an administrator?

As we have seen throughout this article, this is a functionality that is reserved for administrators to have greater control over the pace of conversations. Therefore, if as users we are affected by this limitation, we will not have any possibility of deactivating it autonomously.

The only way is to contact the administrator of the group in question to be able to request that the deactivation be carried out or, failing that, to allow us to reduce to a minimum the waiting time that must elapse between each message. In this way, you can continue to control the pace of the conversation, but without having to endure the annoying wait if you want to send more than one message.