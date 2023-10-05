RTVE trusts Telefónica againwith whom it not only already had a prior agreement for this provision of satellite services, but also provides the same service on several other continents worldwide.

Telefónica will broadcast RTVE by satellite

According to what appears in the Public Sector Contracting Portal, Telefónica has renewed with RTVE to continue being the company in charge of the transport and satellite broadcasting of the public television signal.

This new agreement provides the teleco with a contract of two years for just over 1.71 million euros. This new contract includes the broadcasting of two television channels (TVE Internacional HD and 24 Horas HD) and six radio channels (Radio 1, Radio 3, Radio 4, Radio 5, Radio Exterior and Radio Clásica) that are broadcast in open mode. direct to home (DTH).

Thus, any European user, television organization or operator from any European country will be able to receive the signal from these public radio channels and stations, requiring a satellite dish oriented to the satellite and its corresponding receiver.

As established in the conditions of this contract, the contract will come into force as of January 15, 2024. Although the initial duration is two years, it will also includes possible extensions and extensions of twelve months eachwhich would raise the amount to 3.6 million euros.

Services included in the contract

Telefónica Audiovisual Servicesthe subsidiary awarded the project, will be responsible not only for the provision of the service, but also for the prior installation, configuration, commissioning and testing of the equipment and facilities that may be necessary for the provision of said services.

The service will transport the signal from the Torrespaña News Broadcasting Center (El Pirulí) in Madrid to the place where it is uploaded to the satellite with its subsequent diffusion throughout our continent using the DVB-S2 transmission standard in Ku band to a satellite located in the orbital position 13º East.

The corporation ensures a “high rate of quality and availability” and also emphasizes in its specifications that electricity and air conditioning must be ensured “permanently” to be able to make the uplink, the transmission of the terrestrial antenna with the satellite, “with normality and guarantees.” Otherwise and if there is no service for some time, since the contract is 24/7it will be considered an incident of the service, for which “RTVE may impose penalties on the successful bidder, depending on its importance.”

With this new contract, RTVE once again trusts Telefónica as happened in the 2019 award for this same service. Furthermore, Europe is not the only region in which Telefónica is a partner of the public corporation to retransmit its signal by satellite. In 2022, the contract for Africa was awarded for just over 346,000 euros for two extendable years and in 2021 the contract for North and Central America was awarded for 2.9 million euros, also for 24 months, extendable.