An immense pie of billions of euros is at stake. And also, Internet neutrality. The operators already have a plan to charge streaming platforms for the use of their networks.

It is the eternal dilemma that has lasted for more than a decade. Since video platforms like YouTube or Netflix began to emerge. Should these streaming platforms pay operators for using their networks? Or do users already pay for them? Telefónica has a plan to convince the European Union.

The EU is drafting the Digital Networks Law, and one of the issues it will address is who is right in this dispute. Now it is in the phase of collecting the opinions and approaches of both parties, before making a decision. Telefónica, one of the European operators most involved in the matter, has sent its plan to the European Union.

It is a complex issue in which both parties are partly right. But, above all, It is a decision that calls into question the neutrality of the Net. That is, the data that circulates in it is neutral, without discriminating against each other.

Telefónica’s plan to charge streaming for using its networks

As Banda Ancha has revealed, Telefónica has proposed to the EU that operators charge a fee for streaming platforms that exceed 5% of Internet traffic during peak hours. In this way, small streaming services would be left out. But in exchange, practically all the professionals would have to pay

Under these terms, Telefónica requests a negotiation with the platforms that fall into the quota. If there is no agreement, let the EU choose an arbitrator, who will make the decisive decision. Charging any amount, no matter how small, is better than nothing, and would open the melon.

Telefónica argues that, at the end of the decade, 75% of fixed traffic, and 72% of mobile traffic, will be streaming. Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, etc., are using their networks to earn billions, without paying a euro.

In the opposite position, Streaming platforms ensure that they only sell content, and it is the user who is responsible for providing a connection to receive that content.. And since the user already pays for the connection, the use is covered.

They argue that operators want to charge twice for the same thing. How to charge the user for making calls, and also charge the mobile manufacturer. Something that doesn’t happen.

There is another issue at stake, even more important: Net neutrality. Charging streaming platforms would be losing neutrality, by discriminating between streaming and non-streaming. And, even more dangerous: if the platforms pay, they may feel entitled to demand “privileges” from the operators, in the form of bandwidth reservation, more speed than the competition, etc.

The demand of operators to charge a fee to streaming platforms is not an easy decision. Telefónica has put its cards on the table, but Netflix, YouTube and company will surely not like its plan. Whatever decision the European Union makes, not everyone will like it.