Mediaset España’s main network supports its autumn programming with the first Spanish series launched by SkyShowtime this year.

The battle for the audience is a constant in conventional television and, in recent months, Telecinco has lost momentum compared to its competition. This autumn, series like La que se cerca and, very soon, Entrevías, they will try to regain ground.

In addition to the imminent return of the series by José Coronado, Luis Zahera and Nona Sobo, Telecinco has another ace up its sleeve fresh from the SkyShowtime deck: Bose.

The biopic that tells the life of Miguel Bose It was the first Spanish series to carry the seal SkyShowtime Original after the arrival of the streaming platform at the end of February.

His arrival on the air could mean a great boost in audience ratios for Telecinco, which is already announcing with great fanfare that Bosé will arrive on its grid.

Telecinco raises the stakes with Bosé

The biopic stars José Pastor and Iván Sánchez, who play Miguel Bosé at different times in his life. They accompany them Valeria Solarino, Nacho Fresneda, Alicia Borrachero, José Sospedra, Ana Torrent, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Hugo Fuertes Marciel and Diego Garisa.

Nacho Faerna is the creator of this series that is based on the biography of Miguel Bosé himself, one of the most popular singers in our country, although controversy has marked his last appearances in recent years.

Bosé’s free-to-air broadcast can give the audience boost that Telecinco so fervently needs. However, the case of season 13 of The coming one may also be repeated, which is not collecting the best data due to its premiere on Prime Video a year ago.

For now, Telecinco announces the premiere of Bosé as “very soon”, but we may have it at the end of the month on our screens if it is the series that inherits prime time on Mondays after the end of La que se looms