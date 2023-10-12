The Boys’ version of Batman and Iron Man lands in Gen V, but with some differences from the comic.

Gen V is the new series that expands The Boys universe

One of the current series on Amazon Prime Video is, Gen V the new spin-off of The Boys which is having overwhelming success. In fact, the fact that it is a spin-off has not prevented it from introducing some of the best-known characters in the universe. The Boys. Gen V has presented to Tek Knightalso know as Robert Vernon, which is none other than the caricatured version of Batman in The Boys. Like other heroes of the Vought company, Tek Knight He may seem to be a hero with a deep sense of justice, but deep down he is a completely disturbed individual who only cares about what happens to him.

In fact, Tek Knight seeks to achieve its own objectives at the expense of the well-being of innocent people, as the disbelieving students at Godolkin University soon discover. The interpretation of Tek Knight of Gen V includes many winks and references to the comic character on which it is originally based, but also brings new things in different ways.

He Tek Knight which is presented in Gen V doesn’t seem to be very familiar with the use of technology. Instead, Tek Knight is shown as the host of a true crime series on the Vought+ channel. Tek Knight He appears to have left his crime-fighting career to devote his time to being a television presenter. It’s interesting to see how Vought is even considering making a true crime series that sheds some light on what’s going on with superheroes. This perhaps means that the world is becoming quite different after El Patriota’s public execution of a protester at the end of the third season of The Boys.

The case that has brought Tek Knight until the Godolkin University es the mysterious death of Golden Boywho took his own life after murdering the respected professor Rich Brinkerhoff. After filming a brief promo on the case, Robert Vernon visits Indira Shetty where he reveals her powers. Tek Knight is able to use impressive deductive skills to analyze the details of a case and see if a person is lying.

Given his abilities, Robert Vernon He immediately suspects that one of the best students in school knows what really happened to Golden Boy. Under the pretext of a public demonstration, Tek Knight conduct an interview with Marie Moreau to see what she knows and discover some interesting things about the death of golden boy.

The comics counterpart of Tek Knight is something much more different from the Gen V adaptation. Instead of wearing a suit and tie like in the Prime Video series, the original version of Tek Knight He wears technologically advanced armor that grants him superhuman strength or the ability to fly. This sets Tek Knight apart from other heroes in The Boys universe since your abilities are largely motivated by the technology you use, rather than the abilities provided by the Compound V.

One of the few key things that the Tek Knight of the comics and the series is su a brain tumor. That tumor would finally kill Tek Knight in the original story, but not in the way one might expect. In Tek Knight’s mind, she sacrificed herself to save the Earth from a meteor hurtling towards it. In reality, all of this was in the imagination of Tek Knight, since he actually died because a wheelbarrow fell on his head. His advanced armor and detective skills make it clear that Tek Knight is a satire of Batman and Iron Man.

The new series Gen V is available on Amazon Prime Video.

