Those who are over 30 or 40 years old remember seeing the first film in the American Pie series when they were minors, becoming cult comedies for an entire generation. But apparently today’s teenagers find this type of sex comedy “deeply problematic,” since “men treat women with much more respect and equality now.”

In case you are one of those who have never been interested in watching any of these films, we tell you that the series American Pie, also known as “Your First Time” in Latin America, was released in 1999, causing many laughs thanks to its scenes. racy ones, one of which involved having sex with a hot apple pie, which (among other references) gives the film its name. In addition, many of us remember the work of the iconic Jennifer Coolidge as Stifler’s Mom, who has a relationship with one of her son’s friends, which is constantly referred to in the sequels.

But despite rising to cult comedy status, Gen Z teens find American Pie “deeply problematic,” as they have described it by sharing their thoughts on the franchise. Opinions gained thanks to a 2020 Vice interview, which conducted an experiment in which teenagers were asked to watch some nostalgic movies, including Clueless, Bring It On and, of course, American Pie. Regarding the latter, one teenager said: “The only thing the male characters care about is having sex. They are willing to say and do anything just to convince girls to have sex with them.”

“I don’t know if that was realistic when the movie was released, but I think men treat women with a lot more respect and equality now.”

Something that also shows that the line that defines the limit of what is or is not funny is moving more and more as we advance as a society on certain issues. But it is also undeniable that many of us who grew up in the 90s or 2000s were not really that aware of any representation of sexism and we only watched these types of movies, as another type of silly comedy about loser teenagers trying to have sex.

