WhatsApp chats on mobile phones are growing and multiplying, from family ones to class ones to work colleagues and free time ones. So much so that it is difficult to keep up with the messages, audio and attachments that go around and ‘clutter’ the phone. Difficult to keep up in all groups and respond in real time. “There is a habit of using WhatsApp that creates addiction, because there is a need to feel connected to others and everyone creates a chat for everything. It is clear that our brain’s attention cannot hold more than 10 chats or groups, because they produce from 10 to 30 messages every day and at the end of the day you get to count hundreds of communications. It goes haywire. Not to mention the voice notes which become very long when they should be a maximum of 30 seconds.” Enzo Di Frenna, founder of Netdipendenza Onlus, the first European non-profit association that deals with the prevention of technostress and video addictions, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute. Di Frenna is also the author of the book ‘Digital Fasting: how to survive with little technology and regenerate strength with subtle energies’.

“If the mind gets sick, the body also gets sick – warns Di Frenna – information overload leads to headaches, insomnia and unstable mood. We must use technology, which helps us and simplifies our lives, with more attention”.

The digital fasting trek will be held on Sunday 15 October in various areas of Italy and in the Albanian Alps around the town of Skutari. The initiative is promoted by Di Frenna who is also the author of the book ‘Digital fasting: how to survive with little technology and regenerate strength with subtle energies’. Spontaneous excursions by citizens in the woods of Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Lazio are planned, but also a walk through the woods of the Albanian Alps led by Davide Marilanich of ‘North Albania Alp’ who joined the initiative together with a group of Italians living around the town of Skutari.

Di Frenna has also created the website ufficiodigitale.net to collect and publish the testimonies of citizens who wish to practice short or long periods of abstinence from digital technology, as well as providing information on the risks and solutions. Furthermore, the platform will serve for the development of the ‘DD Trekkers’ movement, i.e. digital fasters on excursions.