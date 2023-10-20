Technology has allowed the quality of life after industrialization to be higher, with truly surprising advances in areas such as medicine, one of the sectors that have benefited the most from its progress.

But they also have several negative aspects that influence users, such as the compulsive use of social networks or social isolation caused mostly in adolescents and children by the misuse of the Internet as a medium.

Over time, psychiatry and psychology have conducted several studies on the harmful effects of technology in the field of mental health, with new concepts such as technophobia, technostress and other symptoms that are always accompanied by the prefix -techno.

Unfortunately, many people cannot access specialized mental health services and may suffer the consequences of living completely in the digital world.

No, your mental health apps are not going to solve your problems

For example, associated with the workplace, technostress appearsa concept that has been studied more as a result of the implementation of teleworking during the pandemic and that is more prevalent among older people.

Related to it is technophobia, which the National Institute for Safety and Health at Work (INSST) defines as “a poor adaptation to dealing with new technologies in a healthy way.” But, again, there is still much to investigate – and to do.

Technophobia: from frustration and discomfort to anxiety

As he technostress –more related to work– and technophobia are concepts about which little has been theorized, although they are topics that are accentuated after 40 years since their initial approach.

First of all, it should be noted that not all cases are the same and that each symptomatology of technophobia can be a different world, in addition to Not in all cases technophobia generates deep discomfort –and it has a solution, of course–.

In this sense, the related pathological typology is that caused by anxiety derived from technophobia; the rest could be classified as common.

As María Morales Ojeda, health psychologist, neuropsychologist and director of the Psyforis Psychology Center in Madrid, explained to Computer Hoy, she would begin by establishing 2 major divisions regarding technostress.

First of all, children and adolescents They face a world in which they are already born with a lot of technology around them and have “normalized” it. According to the expert, this can unduly cause long-term consequences such as introversion or difficulties in relationships with other people.

Consequently, the young adults They could “generate dependency and cause that stress, affecting their daily lives.”

Secondly, there are old people, who have lived through a period in which everything was done by hand. In this way, issues as basic as getting a receipt from the bank can be Herculean tasks that would lead to discomfort and frustration.

“They don’t have a guide on which they can base themselves to do all these things and, in the end, I think it limits them a lot on a day-to-day basis,” says the expert. “Every time they are supposed to be giving us more facilities, but they are taking them away from them.”

As with any skill learned throughout life, older people face a feeling of inferioritycaused by the lack of training resources for this group.

“Older people feel inferior; they have been using everything in one way all their lives, feeling valid, useful… Since this change is so abrupt, they will feel that they have no control over anything. This has to generate a lot of frustration and discomfort” , reflects Morales.

That said, caring for the elderly is an essential task for all societies. But who has the duty to help them adopt new technologies and not fall into technophobia?

What to do if technophobia causes anxiety

According to the latest report from the Spanish Mental Health Confederation, older people in Spain face 2 adverse realities: the medicalization of mental health and, in the most serious cases, the lack of resources.

During the pandemic, in addition, the loneliness of the elderly increased and, in many cases, they could not cope with problems such as poorly prepared grief, depression due to isolation, loneliness or fear, among others.

In the same study, the great problem faced by Spanish society as a whole is highlighted: the lack of resources for this field and, consequently, the saturation of primary care.

Precisely, as the data in the following graph indicates, Depression is the most common disorder among people over 65 years of age. And technophobia could be partly to blame, although there are different points for improvement, according to Morales.

Mental Health Confederation of Spain

“They are giving us something so accessible that we are getting used to living very automatically and very quickly; anything that costs us 3 more seconds, we discard it,” he highlights.

However, does not believe that leaving technology aside is the solution, since it would only further isolate this group. Thus, if you suffer from anxiety generated by technophobia, a better organization of activities could be considered.

Going back to the bank example, teaching simple tasks such as checking bank receiptsor access technological tools that allow it to be an escape route, such as platforms to watch series or movies.

“Let them associate it with positive sensations and, thus, be able to reduce the discomfort caused by that anxiety,” he recommends.

This could be done, for example, from the schools themselves to the training of parents at school or courses for the elderly. Above all, educational tools at a preventive levela key point to avoid – or minimize – future problems.

Morales considers that the technology sector, at an economic level, has worked so well that these discussions seem to be outside of technology companies. For her, companies have no reason to talk about this.

"It would have to be other people who would have to take charge," he comments, and adds a reflection: "They are giving us something so accessible that we are getting used to living in a very automatic and very fast way; anything that costs us 3 more seconds , we discarded it."