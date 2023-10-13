Techint targets Alpha Litium in Argentina. But if the takeover bid is not successful, South American alternatives will be ready

Paolo Rocca has a firm determination to enter the lithium industry. In the event that the public tender offer (OPA) launched by Technint last May to acquire Alpha Lithium, a mining company with two lithium deposits in Argentina, is not successful, it is ready to explore other possibilities to play a role in this sector. Tecpetrol Investments, the Techint subsidiary through which the Italian billionaire initiated the takeover bid, has set October 20 as the deadline for Alpha Lithium shareholders to decide whether to accept or reject the offer, which amounts to an amount between $210 and $230 million. In case of success, Tecpetrol will invest 800 million dollars to build the Alpha project in Salta province, committing in total to invest at least one billion in the lithium-related plan. Mf reports it.

However, if the operation is not successful, Rocca will explore alternatives, seeking investment opportunities in a key material for the energy transition, as lithium is crucial for battery production. This intention was confirmed by Jorge Dimopulos, the vice president in charge of the Energy Transition of Tecpetrol, as reported by Bloomberg. Dimopulos said: “We want to play a leading role in the lithium industry,” adding that “there are other companies with much lower valuations in the market and we are exploring other opportunities.” The Techint subsidiary therefore intends to do what many other Argentine oil operators are already doing, namely to explore several projects related to one of the metals most used in batteries, focusing in particular on the South American lithium triangle, located in north of the Vaca Muerta shale reserves. Tecpetrol will leverage its expertise in steel, construction and technology, resulting from being part of the empire Techint dei Rocca, to achieve these objectives.

If the tender offer is successful, the Alpha project will receive internally managed financing, which could also include loans or financing. This project aims to produce between 20,000 and 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate by 2028. In any case, Dimopulos confirmed that Tecpetrol has initiated contacts with some Chilean stakeholders, in consideration of Chile’s intention to open new areas for lithium extraction, as previously stated. However, the Techint subsidiary’s interest in materials related to the green transition will not lead to an abandonment of fossil fuels. Indeed, the company, which is one of the main gas producers in the Vaca Muerta region, is considering expansion into shale gas extraction, in line with its objectives dell’Argentina to grow as an energy exporter. LThe objective is therefore to continue to develop fossil resources while new business opportunities are being explored, such as lithium, which Rocca intends to fully exploit.

