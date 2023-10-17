Tears of the Kingdom has been the setting for an incredible recreation based on the Pokémon universe. In fact, the specific publication has been shared through Reddit. In fact, the battle we have seen has been one between a robotic type (Metagross) and a dragon type (Garchomp).

In case you were wondering, Pokémon were created thanks to Zonai devices. Combined with formidable enemies from the Tears of the Kingdom universe. The reason for this note is to give you a new window into the creativity that we can see continues to overflow the The Legend of Zelda community.

Pokemon battle!… What do you mean wrong game?

byu/Justakingastroll intearsofthekingdom

The publication has been received very positively by the community. Leave us in comments what you think, You already know that in these cases a picture is worth 1000 words.

Via