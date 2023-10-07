The fourth night of The Voice Blind Auditions ends. In the middle of the Auditions the coaches have deployed their heavy weapons and have used their best resources to take the best voices.

A gala of indelible moments, like the one in which Pablo López starred alongside Rubén Tomás. The talent and the artists have managed to move Malú by singing I wait for you here on the set of La Voz.

The coaches are adding artists to their teams, and there is less and less left to complete them. Tonight, Pablo López has added two very important new voices. The first of them was that of Lucía Campa.

The talent, who has made the coaches fall in love with singing Guantanamera, has filled the set of La Voz with magic with her spectacular performance.

The second voice that Pablo has achieved tonight has been that of Miguel Carrasco. The street musician has demonstrated his great art in La Voz, conquering two of the four coaches.

The coach from Malaga already has eleven artists in his ranks, the same as Antonio Orozco after getting two new artists tonight.

Orozco has remained in this fourth gala with the great voice of Joakim after surprising singing Creepin in French and has been the only coach to press for Perry Jr. at the last second and grant the talent his dream of entering The Voice.

For his part, Luis Fonsi has been the coach who has added the most talents tonight after getting three new artists for his team.

The Puerto Rican has felt the magic of Rubén on the stage of La Voz, he has blocked Malú to keep Alicia’s art and he has been chosen by Elsa after surprising her with his special voice.

Luis Fonsi overtakes Malú and already has nine talents on his team who will fight to go to the end.

Malú follows closely behind with no more and no less than eight artists. Tonight, the coach has gained two new voices for which she has not had to fight, since she has been the only one to turn.

The coach has followed the light of Carmen María and has been able to see Sofía’s potential when singing Flowers by Miley Cyrus, despite the talent’s nerves on stage.

A night that will go down in history where we have seen the coaches get excited, surprised and where they have also had a bad time with the talents who have not passed the Auditions.

Coaches have fewer and fewer places in their ranks and it is increasingly difficult to choose the talents they want on their teams. The battle continues on the next La Voz show!