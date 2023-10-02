According to what reported by Eurogamer, Team17British developer/publisher best known for the series Worms which in recent years has highlighted titles such as Blasphemous, Yooka-Laylee e Overcooked among many, held an emergency meeting today to inform staff of some of its plans.

The publisher has communicated to the staff that it plans to restructure the company bringing QA work to an external company. This would therefore have affected the majority of Team17’s current internal QA department, with approx 50 roles at risk.

According to the document, the majority of job losses will be in junior QA analyst roles, although the report states that it is unclear which other departments will be affected. A consultation process on the restructuring has been launched and will conclude in November.

The report also says that Michael Pattison is set to step down as CEO of Team17’s publishing division, a role he took on in October 2021.

Earlier this year it was already confirmed that too Debbie Bestwickthe CEO of Team17 Group, was planning to resign, a move expected to happen on January 1, 2024.

This is the latest in a series of mass layoffs occurring across the gaming industry this year. Last week it was announced that Epic Games would be laying off 16% of its staff, amounting to “approximately 830 employees”.

Earlier this year, Microsoft confirmed plans to lay off around 10,000 employees, including some from Xbox and Bethesda.

CD Projekt Red also announced plans to lay off around 10% of its staff in July; CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński said the company wants to have “more agile and more effective teams.”

Layoffs have also occurred recently at other companies, including Unity, Riot Games, Blizzard, Crystal Dynamics, Bioware, and Callisto Protocol’s Striking Distance studio.