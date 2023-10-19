Don’t know how to create or join a team? Do you want to see what rewards there are? We tell you everything about Pokémon GO Team Play.

After a long wait and several leaks, it is here. He real multiplayer has arrived with the equipment Pokémon GO through the Team Play function, a modality that allows you to get together with 3 friends and share a map, see each other in real time on the screen and enjoy some advantages, rewards and special challenges.

Do you want to make the most of this function? Well, you are in the perfect place, because here you have the most complete guide to Pokémon GO Team Play. We explain how to create and manage teams, how to join others, bonuses, challenges and other surprises and requirements of the newcomer Party Play.

How to make teams in Pokémon GO

For create or make a team to play with your friends in Pokémon GO, you have to follow some very simple steps. The first and most important thing is that you have reached at least the Trainer level 15. Only then will this function be activated.

Each team created lasts about 60 minutes or until someone logs you out. There’s a time notice 10 minutes before the limit arrives and, if you go too far of the team, the organizer receives a notice.

Everything clear? So, follow these steps to know how to create team:

Enter your Pokémon GO game. Click on your coach’s image to access your profile.

Click on the “Team” section that is available above, next to “Friends”. Now, in the Team Play section, click on “Create”.

Share the QR code with your friends or send them the Team Code and wait for them to join.

Once they are all there, press “Start”.

How to join a team in Pokémon GO

If you’re looking to join a Pokémon GO team, the process is even simpler. Do you have the same requirement of being level 15 Trainer, and the steps to follow are very similar. Look:

Enter your Pokémon GO game. Click on your coach’s image to access your profile.

Click on the “Team” section that is available above, next to “Friends”. Now, in the Team Play section, click on “Join The”.

Approach the person who created the team and scan their QR or enter the Team Code they have.

Once you are all there, your Party Play will begin.

Everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Team Play

Party Play has been activated October 17, 2023 and is slowly rolling out around the world to enable team play in Pokémon GO. We’ve already seen how to create, organize, and join groups, but There are more things you should know: restrictions, rewards, bonuses and much more.

Limitations for players with a Niantic Kids account

Trainers who access Pokémon GO using a Niantic Kids account have a number of security limitations when managing or joining Teams with Party Play:

They cannot create or organizer teams. Can only join teams created by a user who has been added as a Friend in Pokémon GO and if there are already two other people Within the group.

Team challenges and rewards

When the team is formed, you will be asked the Team Challenge type which you want to face. There are several main categories, which can be spinning Photo Discs, capturing Pokémon, walking, participating in Raids, and much more.

All participants can check the progress of the challenge by clicking on the Team Play button at the top of the screen while playing Pokémon GO. Upon completion, the organizer will be able to choose another type of challenge, and everyone will receive any of the following rewards:

Stardust. Mega Energy. Objects (different types of Potions, Poké Balls or Berries).

Below, we review some of the Team Challenges in Pokémon GO:

Capture 25 Pokémon. Make 25 Good Throws. Walk 3 km. Win 2 Raids. And many more!

Equipment upgrades

One of the advantages of playing in Party Play mode of Pokémon GO is that you can participate in Raids together and have special bonuses. The entire Team can participate in the Raid, and players who are not part of it can also sign up.

And what does the Pokémon GO Raid Equipment Improvement? In a bonus that doubles the damage of the charged attack when the equipment gauge is filled. This measurer It corresponds to the Trainer and is filled with the quick attacks made by the Team members. In fact, if your Pokémon is weakened, it will not be emptied, and can be ready for the next one that you have selected to enter the battle.

Activity Summary

As we have said, during the session, you can check how the challenges are progressing and also the statistics of your Party in Pokémon GO. To do this, click on the button at the top or access the Team section in your Coach profile.

You will have access to a activity summary most complete, where you can consult the Pokémon, Releases, Adventure, Battles and General categories. If you have a favorite, you can mark it so you can access its information sooner.

Because it does not work?

If Team Play doesn’t appear in your profile as a trainer, it is because you still do not meet the requirement to enjoy Party Play in Pokémon GO. Remember that you need to have at least Level 15 for this option to be enabled, as well as you must wait for Niantic deploys it in your territory.

