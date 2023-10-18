We have quite a few applications to be able to watch DTT on our computer or favorite mobile device, but one of the most popular among the user community is TDTChannels, and the best of all is that it has just received a new update.

We haven’t received an update for a while. TDTChannelsspecifically, since the beginning of May, so this event is worth reviewing, and above all, due to the news that has just been included.

First and most importantly, you can update your application through the Google Play Store where you will surely already have the update available.

If this is not possible, you can always access the official website and download the APK, and then enable installation from third-party sources on your mobile device.

Be that as it may, it is very important that you update to the latest version of TDTChannels, basically because it includes the expected compatibility with Android 14.

Another new feature included is the possibility of changing the language manuallywithout depending on the language on your system and from which the applications usually use.

On the other hand, for those who have the premium version, they will also count thanks to this new update con el modo picture in picture.

Other improvements and corrections have also been included, as is usual in this type of application updates.

Complete list of improvements and fixes in update 2023.10.1

– News

Compatibility with Android 14. Possibility of changing the language manually (Android 13 or higher and depending on the operating system). [Suscripción] Picture-in-Picture mode (Android 8 or higher). The application detects when there is another sound source or you disconnect the headphones, then it pauses playback.

– Improvements and fixes

In the channel list, the elements are larger and the margins have been corrected. Player, go back icon, in landscape mode. Update to Exoplayer 2.18.7. Update of internal and system libraries. Translations.

So check your Google Play Store, because the update has been available since October 14, so it should be enabled for everyone now.