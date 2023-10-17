TDTChannels finds in its Android application one of the versions that enjoys a largest number of users. Because although it is possible to access the platform in web format where you can watch DTT channels, for many people it is very convenient to have the app installed on their mobile device or tablet. Therefore, the availability of the v2023.10.1 update is very welcome.

It hasn’t been updated in months

Although in 2023 the TDTChannels app for Android began receiving updates practically every month, there came a point where, since the May version, it was not updated again. For this reason, above all, we assume that when they announced the availability of a new update they did so knowing perfectly well that it would be a surprise to everyone.

New version of TDTChannels for Android! In a few hours it will be available on Google Play and the Huawei AppStore.

More info: https://t.co/pRieWI7oWX https://t.co/XnGNo6tTZS October 17, 2023 • 08:01

The APK file with the update was released first so that the most impatient users could do it manually. But he had already promised himself that, shortly after, he would be also available on Google Play. In addition, the app does not miss its appointment in the Huawei App Store. It didn’t take long for Google to approve the update and, as can already be seen in its Android application store, the new version, dated October 14, 2023, is available for download.

What changes and news do you have?

Taking into account how long it had been since a new version was released, it was obvious that there would be a good series of changes and new features. One of the aspects that is received with open arms is the incorporation of a system by which the playback in progress is stopped in the event that one of two possible situations occurs. The first is the headphones disconnect and the second that it is detected that there is an additional sound source. This helps make the viewing experience more convenient and, for example, you don’t have to stop to stop the video every time you have to do something. You simply take off the headphones and the app will do it for you.

Additionally, users who have the subscription version can use Picture-in-Picture mode, which there is no doubt that it is one of the most useful tools when we talk about video platforms. Thus, you benefit from having the screen in a floating mode while you are doing any other type of thing on your device. This is a very good way to play content that you don’t want to focus on 100%, something ideal that will help you be more productive.

On the other hand, compatibility with Android 14 has also been incorporated and starting with Android 13, it is now possible to change the language manually. But, as we told you, in addition to this, some adjustments have been made. For example, the developers have edited the interface to make it more visually satisfying. The different elements that appear in the channel list have been given greater volume and a correction has also been made to the margins, which were previously not displayed properly.

To this we must add that there are some updates applied to the application libraries, that Exoplayer is now available with version 2.18.7 and that there are other modifications in layout of interface elements. As a last addition, more translations are introduced, which had been something highly requested by some users. To download, as we told you, you can choose Google Play, Huawei AppGallery or the TDTChannels website itself, where the APK file is available. As we usually say, it never hurts to install from Google Play since it provides a higher level of security.