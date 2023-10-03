The rumor of Taylor Swift’s appearance in Deadpool 3 gains more strength

Recent reports have linked Taylor Swift with Deadpool 3, and now, a new clue suggests that the singer could appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

Taylor Swift en Marvel Studios

It has been reported that the film starring Ryan Reynolds y Hugh Jackman will feature the appearance of many cameos of characters belonging to projects that are outside the UCMas Professor X by Patrick Stewart, Magneto by Ian McKellen, Storm by Halle Berry, among others. However, the news related to Deadpool 3 does not end, as a recently released video could hint that Taylor Swift is involved in the project.

The reporter of the National Football League (NFL), Dianna Russinishared a video on Twitter that shows the director of Deadpool 3, Shawn Levyentering the stadium MetLife accompanied by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. The most curious thing is that the three were also accompanied by Taylor Swift, which has caused fans to speculate about a possible appearance of the singer in Deadpool 3. The character that Swift would be giving life to them is the mutant Dazzlerwhich has the ability to convert sound waves into rays of light and energy.

Although this video has led many to believe that Swift’s participation in the MCU is a fact, her possible relationship with Deadpool 3 must be treated as a rumor.